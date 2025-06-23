A well-known shop in Warkworth could be turned into a residential house.

A planning application seeking permission for the conversion has been lodged by the owners of The Greenhouse.

Mr and Mrs Galilee have owned the property on Dial Place since 2004. The Grade II listed building was originally built in the early 1920s as a Co-operative Society store.

They want to convert the retail space and a neighbouring flat into a single residential house.

The Greenhouse in Warkworth.

A report submitted as part of the application reveals that the shop’s turnover is significantly below that of March 2020, cost of sales higher, and the operating profits are lower than those of 2017.

It adds: “The owners of The Greenhouse have lived on Castle Street in Warkworth since 2000. Both are active members of Warkworth community life.

"They seek to remain in the village in a residence more manageable for their retirement years, with space to accommodate their visiting children, who grew up in Warkworth and feel the same strong ties to the community.”

THAA Architects say the proposal does not effect the appearance of the façades fronting Dial Place and Bridge Street, apart from some minor details. Sections of the Crittall glazing will be replaced for new, including replacing the shop doors.

The first floor flat roof terrace, associated canopy and escape stairs will also be removed to create a courtyard at ground level.

The Co-op store closed in 1988 and opened a year later as an antique shop. It was used as a restaurant between 1993 and 2002.