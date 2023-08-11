Dunham Leisure Ltd wants to add up to 237 static caravans to the west of its existing South Meadows site in Belford.

The existing caravan park has a licence for 104 static caravans, 172 touring pitches and 12 camping pods but the applicant says it is at capacity and requires expansion.

It is proposed to reconfigure the existing caravan park to enable access into the adjacent fields via two new internal park roads.

South Meadows Caravan Park in Belford.

To improve connectivity to Belford, it is also proposed to widen the footway at the park entrance as well as provide footways along South Road. A new footway is proposed to better connect the site entrance to the existing site.

Extensive landscape boundary planting is proposed.

Initial proposals for a new extension of 277 static caravans were reduced to 237 following pre-application discussions with Northumberland County Council.

If approval is granted, it is proposed to develop the new site over the next decade.

A planning document on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘It is important that the proposed development comprises sufficient numbers and critical mass to ensure that it can viably deliver the infrastructure needed to improve the park both on and off site.

‘It is intended that the proposed development would be delivered from the south of the site to the north over a period of at least seven years, allowing time for landscaping to mature.

‘It is necessary and beneficial in design terms to prepare a long-term vision and masterplan for the site rather than a range of smaller, piecemeal development proposals over time.’

The report continues: ‘The proposed site layout shows a maximum of 237 static caravans, however the final number and positioning of each static caravan and lodge will be influenced by customer preference.

‘As such, some pitches shown as standard statics on the site layout may become smaller or larger units on the fixed infrastructure and bases, but the overall number will not exceed 237 pitches.

‘Due to the topography of the site, the proposed development is unable to be configured in the same manner as the existing caravan park to the east which comprises a circular layout.

‘However, as above, the proposed development which comprises a linear and more uniform layout would be at a lower density (24 pitches per hectare) than the existing park (26 pitches per hectare).’

A public consultation event was held in May, during which local residents viewed emerging proposals.

Overall, the proposed development was generally supported by the respondents with 52% voting in favour and a further 26% remaining neutral. Less than 25% were not supportive.

Some negative comments were received which primarily focused on the impacts of the local traffic network, impacts on the sewage system and concerns over the lack of shops in the area to accommodate additional visitors.

In response, the applicant is proposing to convert an existing laundry room into a shop selling bread, milk and other basic conveniences that would be available to holidaymakers.