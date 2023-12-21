Plans lodged for repairs to former Alnwick railway station and home of Barter Books

Repair and conservation work is being planned at Alnwick’s historic former railway station, now best known for being home to Barter Books.

Northumberland Estates has submitted a planning application to undertake repairs to roof coverings, windows, and glass windscreens on the south elevation to make the building structurally sound and water-tight.

Bookshop visitors in recent times may have noticed buckets scattered around the building during heavy rain.

Emma Gledson, senior building surveyor at Northumberland Estates, said: "Alnwick railway station is a wonderful asset and an integral part of the town's history.

An aerial view of Alnwick showing the old station.

"Our team is working closely with all occupiers to schedule repairs that will ensure its significance for years to come and improve the visitor experience."

Of the defects identified as requiring repair, the replacement roof coverings and repairs to the windows and glazed windscreens to the south elevation are the priority in this initial phase.

A planning report states: ‘In the first instance it is important that the building is made structurally sound and weather-tight by repairing the existing roof structure and installing new roof coverings where they are not suitable for reuse.’

It also outlines a goal to restore the station ‘to a position in which it can become a high functioning, attractive site enabling higher foot traffic and expanding on the success of Barter Books to create a new heritage asset and grow Alnwick as an esteemed tourist destination.’

Repairs are planned at Alnwick's former railway station.

Alnwick railway station is thought to have been designed by North Eastern Railway architect William Bell. It opened in 1887 and by the turn of the century the railway was busy with about 60 trains a day using the station.

As car ownership increased in the 1920s, passenger numbers began to decline. The station closed in 1968 and in 1975 the goods shed was carefully demolished and rebuilt at Beamish Museum in County Durham.

The Station Master's house still stands as does the impressive 1887 train shed.

Northumberland Estates purchased the building, which is home to several businesses, in 2018.