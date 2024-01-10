A new rustic bistro cafe and eatery will open later this year in Pegswood if the planning application recently submitted by a couple gets the green light.

Martyn Lee-Redshaw has said he and his wife Helen, who will run The Courtyard if approval is granted by Northumberland County Council, are excited for the new venture after many positive comments from village residents.

They are aiming for it to become a “go to” place in the local community, with great food, drinks and regular events.

The couple often drive past the Prospect House site, which had stood dilapidated for many years, and knew of its potential if it was to be brought back into use.

A design image for The Courtyard in Pegswood.

Mr Lee-Redshaw had connections with the owner of the land and after an arduous 18-month process, they finally purchased the site about six months ago.

As planning permission is only required for the external works, the project team has been able to first make sure the building is wind and watertight before carrying out structural repairs to the interior.

If their bid is approved, the fit out and external works would then be carried out.

Mr Lee-Redshaw said: “There are 5,500 people in Pegswood and the local community is in need of a venue like this. People here (and in surrounding villages) tend to head to Morpeth to dine out and meet with friends. We want to provide a rustic and welcoming venue a little closer to home.

Images of the plans for The Courtyard in Pegswood.

“We’re excited at the prospect of opening The Courtyard and hopefully it will become a go to place in Northumberland.

“The response from local residents has been overwhelmingly positive. They agree with us that Pegswood is a location that should be self-sustainable.

“An important aspect for us is keeping the development in character with its surroundings. Any additional construction work will be appreciative of that and we aim to maintain as much of the original building features as possible.

“Based on the feedback that we’ve received, we don’t foresee any major issues with the planning application.”

The Courtyard aims to serve breakfasts, lunches and evening meals along with drinks including barista style coffee, quality wines, craft beers and a unique cocktail selection.

Mr Lee-Redshaw added: “We want The Courtyard to be a central community asset and we plan to host events events such as comedy and quiz nights in the upper dining area along with spring / summer barbecues to make use of the exceptional external areas.”