Plans lodged for 6m x 3m advertising signage boards on Alnwick street

Alight Media is seeking advertisement consent from Northumberland County Council for a pair of 6m x 3m digital displays on South Road.

The signs, if approved, would be placed next to the South Road Industrial Estate.

"They would present a range of static images,” explains a report on the applicant’s behalf. “A new image will materialise every 10 seconds. Advertisements would not contain any movement, animation or special effects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Road, Alnwick.

"The proposed displays are operated and regulated remotely, removing the need for frequent site visits. What this means in reality is that there are no regular visits by poster vans.”

Alight Media say the signs can also be used to convey emergency public information, such as Covid health updates.