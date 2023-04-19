Dunham Leisure Ltd wants to add up to 240 static caravans to the west of its existing South Meadows site in Belford.

The emerging proposals show a reconfiguration of existing static caravan pitches to accommodate the creation of an internal access road leading to the new site.

There would be no increase in statics within the existing park boundary.

South Meadows Caravan Park, Belford.

The plans also have a focus on access to public paths and the environment.

Dunham Leisure claim that there will be no impact on the existing public right of way and views into the park will be screened by landscape buffer planting.

A pond or wetland area would also be installed and there would be a focus on habitat creation.

Plans also show that parking for cars, bicycles and electric vehicle charging points.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, member for the Bamburgh division on Northumberland County Council, said: “240 static caravans is a huge addition for a small village like Belford.

"I will be listening to the views of the community carefully and urge anyone to get in touch with me with any questions or concerns.”

South Meadows won the AA’s ‘Campsite of the Year, North East England’ award for 2022/23.

The consultation is taking place at South Meadows Caravan Park on Tuesday, May 2 between 4pm and 8pm.