New plans have been lodged for a temporary car park on the south side of the Old Bridge in Berwick.

It is proposed that a 41-space gravel car park is created on the site previously occupied by Robertson Memorials at Bridge End in Tweedmouth.

The move aims to offset the loss of parking spaces during the redevelopment for the new Maltings cinema and theatre on Eastern Lane.

A planning application seeking permission for the demolition of a timber frame sales office and brick garage has been submitted by Northumberland County Council.

The proposed car park access near the Old Bridge in Tweedmouth.

It states that the scheme aims ‘to provide sufficient parking space and improve the surrounding area and remove derelict buildings’.

A report accompanying the application outlines a plan to excavate 25cm to build embankments, with a safety barrier on the riverside.

If approved, the temporary car park would be permitted for five years.

Historic England has advised that scheduled monument consent is not required, although a small section of the proposed scheme is within the setting of the Grade I listed bridge.

"A need for additional parking was identified through the Berwick Parking Study, and through a need to replace parking expected to be lost due to the redevelopment of the Maltings,” explains a heritage report by council officers.

“This site has become available for lease at Berwick Port. The car park will be accessed via the existing entrance off McGregor Court private road, increasing the number of parking spaces to provide greater vehicle parking capacity for services in and around both Berwick and Tweedmouth.

“Alternative solutions were investigated however the cost was considerably greater, resulting in the current solution being proposed.”

A map dated 1866 shows that the site was not even in existence at that time. However, an 1899 map shows that the existing shoreline had been moved north-eastwards to allow for the creation of Tweed Dock and thus the existing site was created at the same time.

The £21 million redevelopment of The Maltings is being delivered under the Borderlands Deal. The project aims to create an “iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex” when complete in 2027, as well as delivering a “major transformation” of the current venue but concerns have been raised about spiralling costs.