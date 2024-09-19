Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new crematorium on the outskirts of Cramlington have been approved.

Crematoria Management, part of UK cremation and cemetery company Westerleigh Group, plans to build a new facility off Arcot Lane, near Arcot Hall Golf Club.

As well as the crematorium building, the plans include parking, landscaping, and memorial gardens.

The building itself will include a waiting area, a chapel, a vestry, an office, a floral tribute area, and the cremator itself.

Plans for the crematorium have been approved by Northumberland County Council. (Photo by Westerleigh Group)

There were seven letters of support, including from local funeral directors and Cramlington Town Council.

The new crematorium would be the closest one for around 130,000 people and, the applicant states, would provide much-needed capacity to relieve pressure on other facilities.

However, the applicant’s assessment of need was questioned by crematorium operators in Blyth and Felton.

Richard Laughton, senior planning officer at Northumberland County Council, reported: “There were challenges to some of the details in the submitted needs assessment regarding the Northumberland County Council’s crematorium in Blyth and the local authority's crematorium capacity.

"It is regarded that the current network of crematoria already contains more than sufficient capacity for current community need, even the increased mortality during the Covid pandemic did not result in long waiting times for crematorium appointments.

“As such, an independent consultant was appointed to assess the needs assessment for an impartial view. The analysis concluded that whilst there is a recognised need for an additional cremation capacity in the area, the proposed Cramlington location would have an impact on existing crematoria, particularly Blyth.

"As Blyth functions as a single chapel crematoria however, the need for an additional crematorium in the area is increased although the need would still remain stronger closer to Newcastle.”

He added: “Overall it is agreed the site is in a suitable location and its position is ideally placed and it will provide additional capacity whilst also meeting a qualitative need.”

Ian McArdle, chief property officer at Westerleigh Group, previously said: “Research showed there is a need for additional crematoria capacity in the area.

“The new crematorium in Cramlington will meet that need, giving communities based to the north of Newcastle, south Northumberland, and North Tyneside more choice and the chance to benefit from the exceptional levels of care that Westerleigh Group prides itself on providing."