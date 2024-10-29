Plans to build more than 300 new homes in Guidepost have been announced.

The proposal for 307 new homes, delivered in partnership between Dysart Developments and Amethyst Homes, is to redevelop Guidepost Working Men’s Club and the surrounding area.

A public consultation will take place on Thursday, November 7, from 3pm to 7pm at Guidepost Working Men’s Club.

The housing mix would offer a variety of two, three, and four-bedroom houses, as well as bungalows with 10 per cent designated ‘affordable’.

A CGI of the proposed new Guidepost Working Men's Club.

Additionally, new pedestrian and cycling routes would connect the development with local amenities, enhancing access and reducing reliance on cars.

The proposed project would also see the relocation and remodelling of Guidepost Working Men’s Club and the Choppington Co-operative Food Store into modern, purpose-built premises.

The new Working Men’s Club would provide a fully accessible space for community events, replacing the current facility which has become outdated and difficult to maintain.

The new premises would ensure the club remains a vital community hub, hosting weddings, funeral receptions, and other local gatherings, with enhanced facilities for members and guests.

A CGI of the proposed new Guidepost Co-op.

In addition, Choppington Co-op Food Store would be relocated to a larger, upgraded facility, allowing it to better serve the growing local population. The new store will offer a wider range of products and services, improving convenience for residents.

Equivalent allotment provision will be retained on the site.

A spokesperson for Guidepost Working Men’s Club, said: “The proposal put forward by Dysart Developments will result in a new club, more sustainable for its members and the community, along with a new Coop store ensuring the retention of this service in the centre of the village, and also new housing to further enhance the local economy and community.

“Whilst the club has a thriving membership and is central to the community the running costs along with the cost of repair are such that the building is now beyond the club’s financial ability to maintain, and the cost of improvement or replacement more than the club has available or can raise.

“A new more accessible, modern and financially affordable building will allow us to attract new members, provide for local events such as weddings and funerals and sustain the club as a community facility for future generations.”

Mike Clark, development director at Dysart Developments, said: “This project is an exciting opportunity to deliver a significant enhancement to the whole area. Our plans will provide high-quality housing, improved services, and modern infrastructure, all designed with the long-term needs of the community in mind.

“A key part of this is the redevelopment of the Guidepost Working Men’s Club, which has been central to local life for many years. By providing a modern, accessible facility, we aim to create a space that not only honours the club’s history but ensures it can continue to thrive as a focal point for community events and activities. This redevelopment is about more than just housing; it’s about creating a vibrant, sustainable future for the village.”

Local residents are invited to attend the consultation event to review the plans and provide feedback. For those unable to attend, the proposals are available online at https://hedleyplanning.co.uk/guide_post/