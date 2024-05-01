Plans for modular-designed classroom facility at school in Northumberland approved by council
The planning application for an area of land next to the existing school building was lodged to provide it with an additional classroom and group room, with a staff room and toilets, to meet its needs.
According to the report by planning officers, the materials will consist of a light grey profile steel sheet roof, brick slips and colour buff and white render, white UPVC windows and white aluminium doors.
The roof will have 12 solar panels and the building will also incorporate two small bird boxes, two bat boxes and five new trees planted along the north-west boundary.
The report also included the following: “The scale, massing and use of the proposed structure ensures that there would be no adverse impacts caused to the amenity of neighbouring properties.”
