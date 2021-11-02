An Alnwick branch of the Royal British Legion could be formed.

The Northumbria County Royal British Legion has been keen to open an Alnwick branch for some time but the plans were delayed by the Covid pandemic.

They remain confident there is sufficient interest and a meeting has been organised to move the plans forward.

It is being held at The Plough in Alnwick on Tuesday, November 9 at 6pm.

Debbie Owens, the Royal British Legion’s county recruitment officer, said: “Alnwick holds a strategic position within the county and contains a wealth of experience and skills that could benefit so individuals in so many ways.

“Everyone is welcome to apply to join an RBL branch. You do not have to have served with HM Forces to be a member of the Royal British Legion.”

Northumbria County Royal British Legion covers an area from Berwick in the north, to Darlington in the south and to the border with Cumbria.

