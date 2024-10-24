Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Moves are underway to establish a new indoor bouldering centre at a well-known building in Morpeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the team behind Northumberland Bouldering @ The Coliseum unveiled initial plans at the Morpeth Forum event in the Town Hall last Thursday.

Supported by EP Climbing, the company responsible for the Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024) Olympic Games sport climbing walls, if the proposal comes to fruition the facility will feature a climbing related gym, a shop (for shoe hire and climbing gear) and a ‘healthy’ café, as well as the state-of-the-art climbing walls on the first floor of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there is a Mezzanine floor and the team is looking to offer a wellness room in this location for, amongst other things, yoga and pilates classes, kickboxing sessions and children’s parties.

A design image for Northumberland Bouldering @ The Coliseum.

It will need planning permission for a change of use and discussions have started with parties that could potentially provide funding for the project.

The Coliseum in Newmarket has been closed for 14 years. It was a popular cinema for many years and other uses include a nightclub.

A spokesman for Northumberland Bouldering @ The Coliseum explained that it would cater for all ages and bouldering is more accessible because it is a style of climbing done closer to the ground without the use of ropes and harnesses, and with crash matting for protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are very excited about this project and the positive reception from the people we spoke to at the Morpeth Forum was very encouraging.

“We want to provide a high-quality facility and so we got in touch with EP Climbing, and the designs are coming along really well.

“We’ve had positive conversations with Northumberland County Council about providing something new to benefit people in the county, including the education department on the young people side of things.

“But hopefully it would be popular with adults of various ages as well. The Clip ‘n Climbs at some of the Northumberland leisure centres are mainly aimed at children and so equivalent facilities for adults are on Tyneside to the south and in Edinburgh to the north.

“The building is watertight and structurally sound, but it will take a lot of work to convert it into a bouldering centre.”

People can get project updates by signing up at https://thecoliseum.co.uk