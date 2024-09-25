Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £30million 83-bed Extra Care project in Morpeth has taken an important step.

Northern housing association Karbon Homes is working in partnership with Northumberland County Council to bring forward the new affordable housing scheme, helping to address the shortage of accommodation with care for residents with differing levels of care and support needs.

Karbon has now exchanged contracts with Vistry North East, which will build the scheme. It will be developed alongside the third and final phase of homes at King Edwards Park – a joint venture project called Evolution Morpeth LLP that is regenerating the site of the former St George’s Hospital in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new scheme will consist of a mix of one and two-bed apartments, 15 of which will be designed for people with dementia and two apartments suitable for bariatric care.

A CGI of the planned Extra Care scheme at King Edwards Park in Morpeth.

Residents will have access to 24/7 care available on site, provided in partnership between Karbon and the county council.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “This is an exciting milestone for the delivery of this new Extra Care scheme in Morpeth, which will help fill the need locally for high-quality affordable housing that provides residents with the levels of care and support they need to continue living independently.

“Alongside supporting the council with the delivery of its Extra Care and supported housing strategy, the scheme will have community at its heart – with a bistro cafe open to the general public and multiple communal lounges and multi-use spaces for activities available to book.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency. The county council is also funding a contribution to the capital costs.

Vistry Group is a provider of affordable mixed tenure homes. Delivered through the Countryside Partnerships brand, the group is creating thousands of homes every year for the affordable and private marketplaces.

Coun Wendy Pattison, the council’s cabinet member for caring for adults, said: “Our aim is to improve access to affordable, high quality, and adaptable accommodation for varying levels of need.

“This Extra Care development is a welcome contribution to our strategy for meeting the changing needs of our population.”