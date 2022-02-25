The Duke of Northumberland’s development company is asking for feedback from the local community on its ‘Lifetime Neighbourhood’ proposal.

The plans include independent supported living apartments, residential apartments and traditional housing on Braid Hill, where a Tesco supermarket had originally been planned.

Guy Munden, development planner at Northumberland Estates, said: “Northumberland Estates is committed to providing new homes that help to meet local needs.

A CGI of the proposed 'lifetime neighbourhood'.

"There is huge demand across the county for better quality homes suitable for people in later life, that can be adapted to changing needs, and allow people to stay living within their own community.

"Amble is an excellent location for this sort of housing, and the site itself is ideally placed being in close proximity to the town centre.

"Not only will this development provide a much-needed housing type, but will also support the long-term sustainability of the town centre, existing shops and services.”

A Lifetime Neighbourhood is a well-designed inclusive space that enables people to live within an established community later in life.

The proposed accommodation would provide a range of one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, designed to facilitate the changing needs of residents over their lifetimes.

It envisages 48 extra care apartments. This independent supported living accommodation would comprise 38 two-bedroom and 10 one-bedroom homes. It would include staff facilities, communal lounges and open green space.

A further 35 residential two-bedroom apartments would be provided alongside 10 residential two-bedroom houses, including some ‘affordable housing’.

The site would be accessed from a new access road from the A1068 via the existing residential estate road at Rivergreen. Pedestrian access would be provided to the town centre via North Street.

The proposals will include extensive green infrastructure and landscaping, including the provision of useable open green space. The landscaping proposals will also maximise opportunities for biodiversity.

Northumberland Estates say they are keen to engage with local people and receive feedback on the proposals, before refining the plans and submitting a planning application.

To see the plans and leave your comments, visit the website: https://www.amble-lifetime-neighbourhood.co.uk