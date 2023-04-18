Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill championed the location to be included because of its natural beauty, stunning views and in light of the late Queen’s visit there in 1956 where she was presented with a salmon.

Northumberland County Council has allocated £12,000 of funding and work has already begun to tidy up the area, including the nearby Riverside Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hill said: “The plans are still being drawn up but, in short, there will be some capital spend on enhancing, new features including a new archway and an illustration board, and there will be planting of more grass seed, bulbs and some trees.

The Queen's Garden in Tweedmouth has been chosen as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ll.