News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
29 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Plans being drawn up to commemorate the late Queen in Tweedmouth’s West End

The Queen’s Garden in Tweedmouth has been chosen as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ll, who died last September.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill championed the location to be included because of its natural beauty, stunning views and in light of the late Queen’s visit there in 1956 where she was presented with a salmon.

Northumberland County Council has allocated £12,000 of funding and work has already begun to tidy up the area, including the nearby Riverside Walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Hill said: “The plans are still being drawn up but, in short, there will be some capital spend on enhancing, new features including a new archway and an illustration board, and there will be planting of more grass seed, bulbs and some trees.

The Queen's Garden in Tweedmouth has been chosen as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ll.The Queen's Garden in Tweedmouth has been chosen as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ll.
The Queen's Garden in Tweedmouth has been chosen as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate Queen Elizabeth ll.
Most Popular

“I am grateful to the council leader who gave his backing to this scheme, the council’s local services team and the recently formed West End Gardening Group who will be assisting with the gardening aspect.”

Related topics:QueenWest EndNorthumberland