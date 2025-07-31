Planning applications submitted in north Northumberland this month
Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here are 17 of the applications submitted since July 1.
Alnwick Castle
Listed Building Consent for installation of new heating system including associated works and repairs to building. 8 Bondgate Within, Alnwick. 25/02467/LBC
Alnwick Hotspur
Listed Building Consent: Replacement of 8no. single glazed timber windows to north, west and east elevations. 13-15 Market Street, Alnwick. 25/02439/LBC
Amble
Demolition of existing single storey detached single garage and construction of single storey side extension. 4 Percy Court Percy Street Amble. 25/02622/FUL
Amble West with Warkworth
Listed Building Consent for installation of solar panels, Shortridge Hall, Warkworth. 25/02684/LBC
Notification of Prior Approval for change of use from 3 agricultural buildings to 5 residential dwellings. Land South Of Sewage Pumping Station Beal Bank, Warkworth. 25/02597/AGTRES
Bamburgh
Change of use of a traditional agricultural hemmel to 1no self-build new home (Use Class C3 Residential) with extension, improved access track, garage and hardstanding. Land Known As Mousen Hemmel, U2004 Mousen Burn Junction To Outchester Junction, Belford. 25/02539/FUL
Extension to existing portal framed unit. Treelocate (Europe) Ltd Kylefield, Belford. 25/02461/FUL
Change of use and extension of two self-catering holiday cottages (Use Class C3) and former hospitality premises (sui generis) to form single hotel (Use Class C1), comprising 6 en-suite guest bedrooms at first floor level, with ground floor dining/bar areas, kitchen, hotel office and ancillary storage, including internal reconfiguration, external alterations, refuse and cycle storage and associated parking. 5 - 6 Front Street, Bamburgh. 25/02393/FUL
Berwick North
Consent for advertisement to be placed on outer building and to replace front door. Berwick Boat Trips, Ground Floor 44 Castlegate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed. 25/02429/FUL
Certificate of Existing Lawful Development - Construction of a single storey, single classroom facility which is connecting to the existing building, with associated WC's and quiet room. Holy Trinity C Of E Aided First School Bell Tower Place Berwick-Upon-Tweed. 25/02343/CLEXIS
Longhoughton
Temporary campsite for 60 days. Land South East Of Spitalford, Embleton. 25/02600/MISC
Certificate of Lawful development - Existing use of the land as a static caravan site comprising 57 pitches. Christon Bank Caravan Site. 25/02523/CLEXIS
Temporary campsite for 60 days. 50 pitches total - 35 tent and 15 motor home. Start date 15/07/2025. Finish date 11/09/2025. Land East Of Embleton Mill. 25/02432/MISC
Listed Building Consent for refurbishment of 9no. ground floor windows; 3no. first floor top-hung casement dormer windows to be replaced like-for-like. 2 The Square, Newton-by-the-Sea. 25/02344/LBC
Norham and Islandshires
Outline permission (with all matters reserved) for 1No. self-build dwellinghouse. Building East Of Rose Cottage, Bowsden. 25/02636/OUT
Rothbury
Conversion of existing agricultural building to create 4 no. dwellings with associated garages and sewage treatment plant. Land West Of Lorbottle Square, Thropton. 25/02559/FUL
Change of use of dwellinghouse (C3) to a residential institution (C2). Blacksmiths Cottage, Alnham. 25/02483/FUL
Wooler
Change of use of agricultural field to domestic parking area. Brandon White Houses Cottages, Powburn. 25/02426/FUL
