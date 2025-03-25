Planning application submitted for Maltings redevelopment project in Berwick
Speaking to the Gazette earlier this month, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust CEO Ros Lamont and Scott Sherrard, chairman of the board of trustees, are hoping for a decision by the county council’s strategic planning committee in the summer and then, if approval is granted, for work to start at the site in the second half of 2025 after stripping out of the building.
It would be an 18-month build if all goes to plan, with a view to opening the new facility in the second half of 2027.
Various documents for the project can be viewed on the online portal by typing the application reference in the search box – 25/00792/CCD.
Among them is the planning statement, which includes the following: “The proposal is to alter and extend an existing building to accommodate an enhanced range of theatre/cinema/arts/cultural and community uses.
“The proposal will deliver a building of high-quality design in an accessible location that will contribute positively towards making the area a successful place which will, in turn, improve the quality of life and health of residents, improve the vitality and viability of the two centre, help to stimulate investment, attract visitors to the area and assist in reducing carbon emissions.
“This will help to ensure that Berwick is a desirable place in which to live, work, invest and visit; is a strong, safe and vibrant community; will enhance quality of life and access to opportunities and high-quality services; and is sustainable, accessible and meet the needs of residents.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.