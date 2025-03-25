An application for The Maltings redevelopment project in Berwick has been validated by Northumberland County Council and is available to view on its planning portal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Gazette earlier this month, The Maltings (Berwick) Trust CEO Ros Lamont and Scott Sherrard, chairman of the board of trustees, are hoping for a decision by the county council’s strategic planning committee in the summer and then, if approval is granted, for work to start at the site in the second half of 2025 after stripping out of the building.

It would be an 18-month build if all goes to plan, with a view to opening the new facility in the second half of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various documents for the project can be viewed on the online portal by typing the application reference in the search box – 25/00792/CCD.

Design image for proposed new Maltings - foyer area.

Among them is the planning statement, which includes the following: “The proposal is to alter and extend an existing building to accommodate an enhanced range of theatre/cinema/arts/cultural and community uses.

“The proposal will deliver a building of high-quality design in an accessible location that will contribute positively towards making the area a successful place which will, in turn, improve the quality of life and health of residents, improve the vitality and viability of the two centre, help to stimulate investment, attract visitors to the area and assist in reducing carbon emissions.

“This will help to ensure that Berwick is a desirable place in which to live, work, invest and visit; is a strong, safe and vibrant community; will enhance quality of life and access to opportunities and high-quality services; and is sustainable, accessible and meet the needs of residents.”