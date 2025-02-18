With a planning application for the new Maltings venue in Berwick set to be submitted at the end of February, members of the public are being thanked for their engagement so far.

In recent weeks, Northumberland County Council hosted public consultation events on both the planned transformation of the main venue on Eastern Lane and a proposal for a fully-refurbished Gymnasium Gallery at the town’s Georgian Barracks.

Both consultations also included the option for people to comment online.

Headline results for the main venue consultation will be published with the formal planning application, but a total of 336 people responded – with more than two thirds supportive of the proposals.

An indicative image showing how the exterior of the planned new Maltings new multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex could look.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We want to thank all those who took the time to share their views and it’s positive to see the high level of support for the proposals, which will transform the cultural offering in the town.

“We are confident that the new venue will be a fantastic addition to a wonderful town.”

The £28.3million Maltings project to create a new multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex is the latest in a number of major investments in the town over recent years – including a new £23million leisure centre, a £10million project to create a thriving cultural hub at Berwick Barracks and a new Culture and Creative Zone – further raising Berwick’s profile as a centre for creative activity in the North East.