The date for when the new post office in Berwick town centre is due to open has been revealed.

Post Office services on the north side of the river came to an abrupt end when branches in the Four Seasons gift shop on Marygate and the Londis store on North Road closed in October 2022, leaving just the Asda supermarket in Tweedmouth – but there are often large queues and a long wait.

Therefore, a new Premier Berwick-upon-Tweed Facebook page saying earlier this month that it would run a convenience store and post office at the 51-53 Castlegate premises was welcomed by a number of people.

Work is taking place to convert the premises for its new purposes and following the convenience store offering, the Post Office has provided an information update about the Post Office service point that will go alongside the retail counter.

The 51-53 Castlegate premises in Berwick.

It is due to open on Friday, December 13 at 1pm and the 51-53 Castlegate location has been confirmed. The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The new premises would have a wide door with a step at the entrance of the premises, however a grabrail and bell would be provided. Internally, there would be a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

The update also includes the following: “The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on 22 November. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at www.postofficeviews.co.uk – submissions can also be made by telephone on 03452 660115.”