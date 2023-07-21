Places to visit in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside according to Tripadvisor favourites
Now that the summer holidays have arrived, here are some of the best visitor attractions and places to go in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside according to Tripadvisor’s list of favourites.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:56 BST
There is something for all ages, whether it is a trip back in time to the old mining and fishing communities, looking at the Romans creations, or just for a walk in one of the many parks.
Page 1 of 4