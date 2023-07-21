News you can trust since 1854
Places to visit in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside according to Tripadvisor favourites

Now that the summer holidays have arrived, here are some of the best visitor attractions and places to go in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside according to Tripadvisor’s list of favourites.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:56 BST

There is something for all ages, whether it is a trip back in time to the old mining and fishing communities, looking at the Romans creations, or just for a walk in one of the many parks.

Woodhorn brings to life Northumberland’s proud mining heritage, alongside an ever-changing contemporary arts and event programme – making it a fun and cultural day out. For more visit https://museumsnorthumberland.org.uk/woodhorn-museum/

1. Woodhorn Museum

Woodhorn brings to life Northumberland’s proud mining heritage, alongside an ever-changing contemporary arts and event programme – making it a fun and cultural day out. For more visit https://museumsnorthumberland.org.uk/woodhorn-museum/ Photo: Submitted

Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, near Ashington.

2. Queen Elizabeth II Country Park

Queen Elizabeth II Country Park, near Ashington. Photo: TripAdvisor

Looking west from the Stakeford to Ashington road bridge.

3. Wansbeck Riverside Park

Looking west from the Stakeford to Ashington road bridge. Photo: Dennis O'Neil

The centre where you can learn about life in a historic fishing village.

4. Newbiggin Maritime Centre

The centre where you can learn about life in a historic fishing village. Photo: Jane Coltman

