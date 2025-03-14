The top B&Bs in north Northumberland according to TripAdvisor reviews.placeholder image
Places to stay: Top 10 B&Bs in north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Mar 2025, 19:13 BST
Bed and breakfast establishments are becoming more in demand as staycations are proving more popular.

Now that the winter is coming to an end and thoughts turn to short breaks this spring and summer, to help choose somewhere to stay here are the top 10 B&Bs in north Northumberland (as far south as Warkworth) as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers where availability was showing online.

The Walls is a beautiful and elegant period townhouse overlooking the Tweed Estuary, right on the Elizabethan Walls and in the tranquil heart of the old town of Berwick. Recently restored to its former Georgian splendour. The Walls offers luxurious comfort but with modern conveniences such as free Wi-Fi internet access and full Sky TV and Netflix on large flat-screen smart TVs. It also has secure storage for bicycles.

1. The Walls, Berwick

The Walls is a beautiful and elegant period townhouse overlooking the Tweed Estuary, right on the Elizabethan Walls and in the tranquil heart of the old town of Berwick. Recently restored to its former Georgian splendour. The Walls offers luxurious comfort but with modern conveniences such as free Wi-Fi internet access and full Sky TV and Netflix on large flat-screen smart TVs. It also has secure storage for bicycles. Photo: Google

Belvue Guesthouse Holy Island's studio accommodation is designed to luxury hotel standards. All rooms are en suite, with fluffy towels, rainfall showers, free parking, speedy wifi, luxury toiletries and flat-screen TVs.

2. Belvue Guesthouse Holy Island

Belvue Guesthouse Holy Island's studio accommodation is designed to luxury hotel standards. All rooms are en suite, with fluffy towels, rainfall showers, free parking, speedy wifi, luxury toiletries and flat-screen TVs. Photo: Google

Hay Farm House B&B on Ford and Etal Estates enjoys an elevated position giving spectacular panoramic views over the surrounding countryside. It has three beautifully appointed guest rooms.

3. Hay Farm House, Ford & Etal

Hay Farm House B&B on Ford and Etal Estates enjoys an elevated position giving spectacular panoramic views over the surrounding countryside. It has three beautifully appointed guest rooms. Photo: Hay Farm House

Market Cross, once part of a Georgian coaching house, is now an award-winning luxury Bed and Breakfast in the village of Belford. It offers quality service and luxury facilities from the White Company toiletries and Nespresso machines and large screen LED Smart TVs in each room.

4. Market Cross Guest House

Market Cross, once part of a Georgian coaching house, is now an award-winning luxury Bed and Breakfast in the village of Belford. It offers quality service and luxury facilities from the White Company toiletries and Nespresso machines and large screen LED Smart TVs in each room. Photo: Google

