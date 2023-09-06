News you can trust since 1854
Places in north Northumberland that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.

Places to go for heading outdoors in north Northumberland

After a damp August, we have some warm weather to start September.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:37 BST

Many people will be taking advantage of this, whether it is now or at the weekend. And in north Northumberland, there are many venues that residents and visitors can enjoy in the sunshine.

So to help choose where to go, here are some suggestions (in alphabetical order) of places that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.

Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away.

1. Alnmouth

Alnmouth beach is a lovely sandy beach on the north side of the River Aln estuary, with the pretty village a short walk away. Photo: Jane Coltman

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Photo: Jane Coltman

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894. Photo: Jane Coltman

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports.

4. Beadnell

The vast sweep of Beadnell Bay is simply stunning. It is one of the more sheltered beaches on the North East coast, making it ideal for paddling and water sports. Photo: Jane Coltman

