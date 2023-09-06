Places to go for heading outdoors in north Northumberland
After a damp August, we have some warm weather to start September.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:37 BST
Many people will be taking advantage of this, whether it is now or at the weekend. And in north Northumberland, there are many venues that residents and visitors can enjoy in the sunshine.
So to help choose where to go, here are some suggestions (in alphabetical order) of places that are either fully outdoors or have outdoor elements.
