Placement Kickstarts a new career for Daniel

Daniel Wegter recently started a new role as a Ranger at Northumbrian Water’s Fontburn Waterside Park.

His turn in fortunes is the result of the business offering placements through the Government’s Kickstart scheme. The programme aims to help people aged 16 to 24 who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

Through Kickstart, Daniel began a placement as a water operative at Fontburn Water Treatment Works in May.

But in his first week he met two Rangers, who look after the reservoir and surrounding park. This meeting would change the course of his career.

For the last six months, Daniel has worked at the treatment works as part of the team that helps provide drinking water for customers in Northumberland.

However, when the opportunity arose to apply for a job as a Ranger, he jumped at the chance.

Daniel said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it at the treatment works. Everyone was great to work with and they accepted me as part of the team.

“I met two of the other Rangers, Will and Steve, in the first couple of days. I found out about what they do and thought ‘what a lovely job’. So, when the opportunity came up, I decided to go for it.