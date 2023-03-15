Pixie from Northumberland takes centre stage at Crufts even though she wasn't competing
A tiny Pomeranian dog owned by a Northumberland woman was among the stars of the show at Crufts.
Pixie made an appearance on Channel 4’s coverage of the event from Birmingham with presenter Sophie Morgan taking a particular liking.
Joanne Graham, from Whalton, said: “The attention she was getting was amazing and Channel 4 recognised she was something quite different and got her on the TV coverage. She must have been the smallest dog they had on camera.”
Joanne has won best of breed at Crufts three times in the past with her show Lowchens (little lion dogs) but Pixie wasn’t competing.
“Pixie puts a smile on the face of everyone she meets and especially children,” said Joanne. “I’ve decided to do some therapy work with her, hopefully focusing on poorly children.
"She’s so tiny, at five years old, weighing only 1.4 kilos, yet is a huge personality. Everyone thinks she is a stuffed toy until she moves!
She lives at Broomhill Farm.