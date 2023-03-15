News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 minutes ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
18 minutes ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
2 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June

Pixie from Northumberland takes centre stage at Crufts even though she wasn't competing

A tiny Pomeranian dog owned by a Northumberland woman was among the stars of the show at Crufts.

By Ian Smith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT

Pixie made an appearance on Channel 4’s coverage of the event from Birmingham with presenter Sophie Morgan taking a particular liking.

Joanne Graham, from Whalton, said: “The attention she was getting was amazing and Channel 4 recognised she was something quite different and got her on the TV coverage. She must have been the smallest dog they had on camera.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joanne has won best of breed at Crufts three times in the past with her show Lowchens (little lion dogs) but Pixie wasn’t competing.

Pixie was a star at Crufts even though she wasn't competing.
Pixie was a star at Crufts even though she wasn't competing.
Pixie was a star at Crufts even though she wasn't competing.
Most Popular

“Pixie puts a smile on the face of everyone she meets and especially children,” said Joanne. “I’ve decided to do some therapy work with her, hopefully focusing on poorly children.

"She’s so tiny, at five years old, weighing only 1.4 kilos, yet is a huge personality. Everyone thinks she is a stuffed toy until she moves!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Morpeth woman enjoys success with Sussex spaniel Luna at Crufts

She lives at Broomhill Farm.

Pixie.
Pixie.
Pixie.
NorthumberlandChannel 4Birmingham