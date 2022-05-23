Piper and residents welcome first train as new £20m railway station in Berwickshire opens

The 6.16am TransPennine Express (TPE) train from Edinburgh marked the first passenger service in the village since 1964.

The Border Piper, Sandy Mutch, played Scotland the Brave as the service arrived and the TPE Nova 1 was named ‘St Abb’s Head’ after the picturesque Scottish National Trust reserve located just a few miles away.

The inaugural northbound LNER service departed from Reston at 7.27am, with the station becoming the newest destination on its East Coast route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandy Mutch, the Border Piper, welcomes in the 6.16am TransPennine Express service to Reston Station.

Eileen Anderson, 84, a local resident who worked in the ticket office of Reston Station in 1962, was invited to the opening by TPE who made her an honorary member of the team for the day and she was there to witness the first services arriving at the station.

TPE managing director Matthew Golton said: “This is a landmark day for Reston – and for TPE – and we’re delighted we’ve been able to work with our partners to help connect communities in the Scottish Borders.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “I am delighted to welcome Reston as our latest destination on one of the most scenic parts of our route.

“Many have campaigned for a number of years to see this day.”

Matthew Golton, managing director of TransPennine Express and Ciaran Hatsell, the National Trust for Scotland’s Ranger for the Borders and St Abb’s Head National Nature Reserve.

TPE also marked the occasion by handing out thousands of goody bags, providing free tea, coffee and water on board their services and inviting schoolchildren from Reston Primary School to visit the station for the first time.

The children were also on hand to welcome Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth, who said: “Thanks to the Scottish Government’s investment of £20million, rail services are returning to Reston station.

“We know that reconnecting communities to rail isn’t just about transport – it’s opening up employment opportunities, it’s driving investment and it’s creating opportunity for future generations.

“This investment will change the lives of the people of Reston for the better.”

The first LNER Azuma service arrives at Reston Station.

The new TPE services operate in each direction seven times per day between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed (calling at Dunbar and Reston) and five times per day between Edinburgh and Newcastle (calling at Dunbar, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnmouth, Morpeth and Reston, with limited calls at Cramlington).