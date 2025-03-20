‘Pints and Praise’ service at community owned pub in Northumberland
‘Pints and Praise’ is a development of the beer and carol service that has been held in The Fishers Arms a few days before Christmas for the past two years.
The local vicar, Rev Rob Kelsey, explained: “Since Horncliffe doesn’t have a church building, we have – in the past – used the local village hall for the Community Carol Service.
“But, when the pub re-opened towards the end of 2023, we wanted to celebrate the success of the community buyout. A carol service in the pub, with prayers of blessing for its new lease of life, seemed the obvious thing to do.”
Last month, a similar event took place in the thriving village pub when nearly 40 people came together for ‘Beer and Blessings’.
According to Rev Kelsey: “It was like Songs of Praise, but in the pub! We all had a drink, sang a few hymns, said a few rhyming prayers and had a great time.
“It was a really friendly, relaxed atmosphere.”
The event was so well received that another is planned for Sunday, March 23, starting at 6pm.
Rev Kelsey said: “This time it’s called Pints and Praise, but other types and volumes of drink are available! We start when everyone has bought a drink, which supports our singing and supports the pub.
“It’s a great community get-together and everyone is welcome.”
If you would like to request a favourite hymn or hymns in advance, call Rev Kelsey on 01289 382325.
