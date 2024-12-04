Stonemasonry skills training. Picture: SHBT/Stephanie Walker.

Owners of historic properties in Eyemouth are being invited to participate in a pilot project that aims to save historic buildings by training local people in the traditional skills needed to repair and maintain them.

Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to support a feasibility study for the initiative.

SHBT is encouraging people in Eyemouth who own historic properties and may be interested to have their building considered as part of the scheme to come forward or recommend buildings that they feel would benefit from restoration.

The project will include the design of a skills training curriculum in response to opportunity and need in the town.

Dr Samuel Gallacher, director of SHBT, said: “Inspired by the National Trust for Scotland’s Little Houses Improvement Scheme and driven by the critical traditional building skills shortage in rural areas, this new model promises to both save historic buildings and provide aspirational and meaningful career paths for local people who want to learn and work in the area they grew up in.

“We are excited by the socio-economic benefits of this approach, helping to counter the negative impacts of unmaintained historic buildings in small towns and villages.”

A public event will be held in February, details to be announced in the new year. To keep up-to-date with project developments, go to www.shbt.org.uk to sign-up to the mailing list.

Owners of historic buildings in Eyemouth who would like more information on the project should contact Jess Burrows, SHBT project officer, by email – [email protected]