The Northumberland Gazette readers celebrate their favourite pictures of the year.

As we prepare for 2022 to draw to a close, let’s celebrate the beauty of Northumberland and the wider North East with some of your favourite views.

By Debra Fox
1 hour ago

The Northumberland Gazette readers have a good eye for that perfect picture – so to celebrate the past 12 months, we put a call out on our Facebook page for your favourite photographs taken this year. From precious family memories and milestones to wildlife shots and iconic views, there were some were some fantastic snaps.

Take a look at these 12 shots to sum up 2022 in our New Year picture special. Thank you to everyone who contributed and you can add your own photo to our post on Facebook here.

1. Peace and quiet

Taking a moment for reflection at Druridge Lakes in summer 2022.

Photo: Emma Louise

2. Spectacular

The Northern Lights at Bamburgh Lighthouse.

Photo: Stu Tye

3. Taking flight

Puffins at Inner Farne.

Photo: Louise Freebury

4. Fresh air

Taking in the view at Breamish Valley. And what a view it is!

Photo: Kelly Paterson

