In Alnwick, flowers were left at Column Field while the Union flag is flying at half mast.

The flag is also flying at half mast at Alnwick Castle.

In Berwick, the focus of tributes is at the Barracks where floral bouquets have been left.

Here is a selection of tribute pictures from the area.

1. Column Field Column Field in Alnwick. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales

2. Alnwick Castle The Union flag flying at half mast at Alnwick Castle. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Barracks Flowers left at Berwick Barracks. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

4. Tribute A floral tribute at Column Field in Alnwick. Photo: Alnwick Town Council Photo Sales