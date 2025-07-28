Picture special: KOSB veterans hold Minden Day parade in Berwick

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
The distinguished history of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) was celebrated on Minden Day.

The traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks and presentation of ‘Minden’ roses was followed by a parade through the town on Saturday.

The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the KOSB.

On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.

It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.

The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental head-dress.

The Minden Day parade on Marygate, Berwick. Picture: Cameron Robertson

1. Minden Day 1

The Minden Day parade on Marygate, Berwick. Picture: Cameron Robertson Photo: Cameron Robertson

Photo Sales
Nancy's Dancers.

2. Minden Day 2

Nancy's Dancers. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Veterans leave Berwick Barracks. Picture: Cameron Robertson

3. Minden Day 3

Veterans leave Berwick Barracks. Picture: Cameron Robertson Photo: Cameron Robertson

Photo Sales
Nancy's Dancers in action.

4. Minden Day 4

Nancy's Dancers in action. Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BerwickGermany
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice