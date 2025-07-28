The traditional gathering of KOSB veterans in Berwick Barracks and presentation of ‘Minden’ roses was followed by a parade through the town on Saturday.
The event celebrates the greatest victory in the long and distinguished history of the KOSB.
On August 1, 1759 during the Seven Years’ War, a combined force of British and Prussian allies assembled in the vicinity of Minden, in north-west Germany.
It became an iconic victory for the 'Minden' regiments who - wearing the roses they plucked from the hedgerows - repelled the attacks of the French cavalry.
The tradition has continued and now involves wearing the Minden roses on regimental head-dress.
