Picture special as Northumberland children dress up for World Book Day

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:33 BST
Children from Northumberland enjoyed dressing up as their favourite book characters as World Book Day returned.

We asked readers to send in their pictures – and we’ve received dozens.

We will also be featuring as many as possible in the Northumberland Gazette, out on March 13.

Saskia, age 7, as Mary Poppins.

1. World Book Day

Saskia, age 7, as Mary Poppins. Photo: Wendy Mavin-Baston

Olivia, 5, as Matilda Wormwood.

2. World Book Day

Olivia, 5, as Matilda Wormwood. Photo: Rebecca Stephenson

Sophie, age 5 and Arthur, age 3, from Warkworth as Princess Sophie and Stickman.

3. World Book Day

Sophie, age 5 and Arthur, age 3, from Warkworth as Princess Sophie and Stickman. Photo: Sarah Pringle

Matilda, 4, as Princess Pearl from Zog and the Flying Doctors.

4. World Book Day

Matilda, 4, as Princess Pearl from Zog and the Flying Doctors. Photo: Alice Tetley-Paul.

