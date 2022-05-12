Picture special: Alnwick Civic Awards recognise residents who have 'gone the extra mile'

It is the first time in three years that Alnwick Town Council has been able to host the Mayor’s Civic Awards.

Town Mayor, Cllr Lynda Wearn, said: “The people receiving the awards have and do make an enormous difference to many people and to Alnwick itself.

"Although their awards are for a range of reasons they all share a common thread – they have all ‘gone the extra mile’ for Alnwick and its residents.”

Peter Reed, chairman of Alnwick Civic Society, received an award for his enthusiasm for conserving and educating on the rich heritage of Alnwick.

Katherine Williams, volunteer chair trustee of the Duchess Community High School Trust, received her award because of her commitment to make a positive difference to the pupils of the school.

Alice Mason won an award for being an inspiring figure within the Barresdale Community and the whole of Alnwick for many years.

Louise Donaldson is one of the leaders of Northumbria Army Cadets Alnwick Detachment and for her continued leadership and for being a positive role model she received a Civic Award.