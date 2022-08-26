Picture gallery of Summer Fair fun at care home in Morpeth

After the Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Alison Byard, officially opened the Summer Fair at Riverside House, Low Stanners, the Morpeth Pipe Band welcomed guests with the sounds of Scotland.

The products available at the stalls ranged from home-made jewellery to confectionery and candles. Charities were represented and the Morpeth Explorer Scouts also had two stalls, raising money for their trip to next year’s World Jamboree in South Korea.

For children, there was a bouncy castle and animals to view and hold.

Throughout the day, residents were kept busy as they helped out staff members on entertainment stalls, providing excellent customer experience for the locals who came along.

Richard Dobinson, activities co-ordinator at Riverside House, said: “The response we received from the community was amazing. It was great to see our residents enjoying being with family and friends. They are already looking forward to next year’s fair.

“We have received many donations from local businesses and are very grateful for the support they provide for all our residents.”

Coun Byard said: “It was great to see so many people from the local community down at Riverside House for the Summer Fair.

“I thoroughly enjoyed speaking to residents and guests, hearing about all the great work they get up to in the community.”

