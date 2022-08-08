Percy’s Picnic in the Park was organised by Alnwick Community Trust and held on the Column Field.

The event was opened by the town crier and followed by The Vieux Carre Jazzmen, The Shiremen and Alnwick AllStars.

The money raised from the tombola stall and donations will contribute to future projects arranged by the trust.

Picnic in the Park at Alnwick's Column Field.

Linda Wood-Mitchell, trust chair, said: “This event should have happened two years ago to celebrate 100 years use of the Column Field for the community, so we were delighted to see over 200 picnickers enjoying the space.