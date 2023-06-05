News you can trust since 1854
Picket line at Berwick Railway Station

A picket line was formed at Berwick railway station in a protest over jobs, pay and conditions.
By Charlie Watson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

Trade unionists and Berwick Trades Union Council were joined by members of the community from both sides of the border on Friday.

The group, aiming to defend jobs, wages and conditions, joined thousands of others around the country as they plead for wages to rise to match the increase in the cost of living.

According to strikers, passengers offered universal support for the action being taken.

Berwick Railway Station.Berwick Railway Station.
