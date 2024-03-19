Piano teacher who has taught in Amble for 40 years wins international prize
A piano teacher has won a top of the range Kawai digital piano as first prize in an international piano composing competition, with a piano piece called “Comme Vous Voulez”.
Isabel Morrison, who has run a piano teaching practice in Amble for 40 years, said: “I am absolutely delighted!
"I run regular student recitals and workshops in the boardroom at the Harbour Office in Amble. This new piano, which is portable, will be of huge benefit to my students and they are all looking forward to playing it.”