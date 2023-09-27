From left, Joanne Money, Allison Murray and Michael Rickwood.

Through an initiative led by Joanne Money, activities co-ordinator at Morpeth-based Vision Northumberland, Michael Rickwood is providing photography lessons that enable participants to explore the world of visual artistry despite their visual impairments.

The photography club comprises of individuals who are visually impaired, but share an interest in photography. The club members who have benefited include Allison Murray from Morpeth.

Allison described the initial challenges of operating a camera without the aid of sight, where many features are audio-described to ensure accessibility.

Joanne, as the group facilitator, plays an important role in helping participants to get to the meetings while Michael provides the necessary technical support, such as helping set-up the camera and guiding participants during photography sessions.

Michael, based in Wallsend, said: “Photography was something I took up when I retired and I get a great deal of satisfaction from the work I do.

“I also love passing on my knowledge to others and get a lot out of helping people like Allison explore the world of photography and discover their creative potential.

“Through this photography club, supported by Joanne and I, visually impaired individuals are finding renewed inspiration and creativity – proving that passion and artistry have no bounds.”

The club meets in Project Space in Blyth’s Keel Row Shopping Centre, but they frequently venture out to different locations to capture diverse subjects.