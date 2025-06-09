There was a range of entertainment that people could enjoy at this year's Morpeth Fair Day. Picture by Anne Hopper.There was a range of entertainment that people could enjoy at this year's Morpeth Fair Day. Picture by Anne Hopper.
Photo special from another successful Morpeth Fair Day

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:49 BST
Thousands of people flocked to Morpeth town centre to enjoy the Fair Day fun at the weekend.

The attractions on Sunday included the spectacular parade, live music and other entertainment, a funfair, stalls, a food court, games, a climbing wall and more.

At High Stanners, people of all ages enjoyed a dog show, the display of classic vehicles and more.

The event also supported a number of local charities by giving them stall space.

The marquee showed its usefulness on Saturday by keeping the ‘Brass Does Rock’ performers in Carlisle Park dry from the rain.

A post on the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page said: “Thank you so much for coming along for what felt like our busiest Fair Day yet!

“Thank you to all our our traders, street performers, musical guests, stewards, vintage car and bike owners, security and our fantastic team for helping make this day successful, along with our sponsors and the North East Combined Authority.”

Pipers march through the town centre.

Pipers march through the town centre. Photo: Anne Hopper

Morpeth's civic representatives at the event.

Morpeth's civic representatives at the event. Photo: Anne Hopper

There was another excellent turnout at the event.

There was another excellent turnout at the event. Photo: Anne Hopper

The performers on Sunday included the KEVI Steel band.

The performers on Sunday included the KEVI Steel band. Photo: Anne Hopper

