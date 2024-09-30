Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being asked to support Phil Ravetta’s hair-raising activity as he will lose his locks for a good cause.

On Monday, October 7 he will have his head shaved by Spencer at SKM Barbers in Berwick from 10am.

Phil said: “I have chosen to support HospiceCare North Northumberland, a charity that provides essential care and support to adults living with terminal illnesses and their families and carers.

“The services offered by HospiceCare, including Bereavement and Dementia Support, are accessed via self-referral and come at no charge to the recipients.

“This year alone, it will cost the hospice around £1.4million to continue providing these vital services to a population of over 65,000 in north Northumberland.

“My target amount is £500. Your support will make a meaningful difference in ensuring that individuals facing terminal illnesses receive the care and support they need during challenging times.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/phil-ravetta-1725959335068 to make a donation.