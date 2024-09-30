Phil's head shave taking place at Berwick barbers in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Members of the public are being asked to support Phil Ravetta’s hair-raising activity as he will lose his locks for a good cause.

On Monday, October 7 he will have his head shaved by Spencer at SKM Barbers in Berwick from 10am.

Phil said: “I have chosen to support HospiceCare North Northumberland, a charity that provides essential care and support to adults living with terminal illnesses and their families and carers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The services offered by HospiceCare, including Bereavement and Dementia Support, are accessed via self-referral and come at no charge to the recipients.

A website has been set-up for people to make donations (see the final paragraph of the article).A website has been set-up for people to make donations (see the final paragraph of the article).
A website has been set-up for people to make donations (see the final paragraph of the article).

“This year alone, it will cost the hospice around £1.4million to continue providing these vital services to a population of over 65,000 in north Northumberland.

“My target amount is £500. Your support will make a meaningful difference in ensuring that individuals facing terminal illnesses receive the care and support they need during challenging times.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/phil-ravetta-1725959335068 to make a donation.

Related topics:BerwickHospiceCare North NorthumberlandDementia SupportNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.