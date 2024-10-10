Phil has his head shaved at Berwick barbers in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:35 BST
It was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow as Phil Ravetta lost his locks for a good cause.

He recently had his head shaved at SKM Barbers in Berwick in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Phil said: “I was inspired by the work of HospiceCare North Northumberland – I often go into the shop.

“I decided to do something to raise money for their work. I’ve been growing my hair for several months and it seemed like a good idea to shave it all off in public to raise awareness and to get sponsored at the same time.

Phil Ravetta pictured beforehand and as the head shave was coming to a conclusion.Phil Ravetta pictured beforehand and as the head shave was coming to a conclusion.
“Thank you to Spencer of SKM Barbers for donating his expertise to this event. My target was to raise £500 and the current total is more than £570, plus over £100 extra in Gift Aid.”

People can still donate online at www.justgiving.com/page/phil-ravetta-1725959335068

