You hardly need an excuse to post a cute picture of your pet on social media – so to beat those winter blues, we called on the readers to share adorable images of their animals.

And these paw-some snaps really did the trick in making us smile.

Hundreds of readers took the opportunity to introduce us to their beloved pets. So take a look and see who our stars are this week.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture featured here. We received so many photographs we just couldn’t fit them all in! We’ll put together another Pets’ Corner round-up to share soon.

1. No more pictures! Bobbi's gone all camera shy!

2. Pup patrol Indy, age six months, poses for a festive photo.

3. Best pals Nala, pictured with her baby sister on Christmas Eve, looks smart in her festive outfit.

4. Play time Rio, the 10-year-old Shihtzu, is never too old for a play on the beach!