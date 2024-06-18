Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calls to improve safety on an access road in Morpeth have been formalised.

A petition stating that various measures are required to reduce the chances of a serious incident is gaining support. It follows previous correspondence to a developer and Northumberland County Council.

The developer, Vistry North East, has said that it has “listened to the feedback from residents” and works to extend double yellow lines and install six 20mph signs are set to take place later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, work was carried out on a road off the A197 that runs from the Morpeth NHS Centre to homes on the St George estate in Morpeth and then the St George’s Park mental health hospital.

One of the petition requests is ‘Fully reinstate double yellow lines along the entire length of the road to prevent illegal parking and take enforcement action against offenders.’

During this time and after it was completed, safety concerns in relation to this road have been raised by residents in St George’s Wood.

One of the residents, Ryan McLeod, has now put together an online petition that can be viewed at www.change.org/stgeorgeswood – it has received more than 250 signatures so far.

The petition request section includes the following: ‘We, the undersigned, urge Vistry and Northumberland County Council to do the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Reinstate the lower speed limit on the St Georges Wood/Dark Lane access road and reinstate both zebra crossings so they offer a safer place for pedestrians to cross the road.

‘Reinstate traffic calming measures to slow drivers either side of the crossing points and install adequate signage to warn drivers of hidden crossing points and enforce speed limits.

‘Fully reinstate double yellow lines along the entire length of the road to prevent illegal parking and take enforcement action against offenders.’

A Vistry North East spokesperson said: “We have received recent correspondence from residents who are concerned about driver standards along the access road serving the St George’s Wood and King Edwards Park developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we cannot be held responsible for bad driving, or poorly parked vehicles, we have listened to the feedback from residents and, as a responsible developer, have been in discussions with our sub-contractors over a number of weeks to look at measures we could take to improve the situation for all road users.

“We are now in the process of extending the double yellow lines from where they terminate presently, up to the entrance of Palmerston Avenue, and to install six 20mph signs to the road leading from the hospital to the junction.

“Whilst the road remains unadopted by the local authority, these measures should provide a deterrent and help to tackle the parking issues and encourage safer driving.

“We sent letters out to residents this week to make them aware of these works and our sub-contractors have confirmed they will attend on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of June to apply the double yellow lines and put the signage in place. A banksman – who will direct vehicles – will also be present whilst the works are in progress to ensure these are carried out safely and with minimum disruption.