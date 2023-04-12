A petition, signed by almost 200 people so far, has been launched that relates to Berwick Youth Project’s plans to create nine new flats, a new house and a workshop block, on the site of the town’s former community centre and grammar school on Palace Street East.

Despite some objections, although the application also has a number of supporters, the bid was approved by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

The proposals include the renovation and conversion of the former Georgian Townhouse and associated Victorian school buildings to “habitable accommodation”, while two prefab outbuildings dating back to the First World War would be demolished or moved to build a new home and workshop.

The new leaflets have been placed by supporters in their windows.

It is these outbuildings that the campaigners want to save and their points are also being highlighted in new leaflets that have been placed by supporters in their windows.

The petition states: “The Victorian Society, the 20th Century Society and Historic Buildings and Places have all urged the Youth Project to renovate and re-use the huts – a First World War Army hut, and a very rare 1908 Speirs & Co corrugated iron classroom.

“They would fulfil many of the developer’s needs for canoe storage and training. Unfortunately, the views of these respected heritage groups, and many residents, have been ignored.”

John Bell of the Berwick Youth Project specifically addressed the huts as part of his statement following last month’s planning meeting.

He said: “The site gives us a great opportunity to construct a really valuable storage and training facility, in addition to our supported accommodation, and unfortunately the huts need to go.

“We’ll do our utmost to relocate them elsewhere, but so far a number of organisations have turned them down.

“If there's anyone in the local community that would like to offer them a home, we’d be glad to speak to them.”

Dr Julian Smart, who spoke on behalf of objectors at the planning meeting, told the Gazette this week: “We wanted to make people aware of what is happening to this part of Berwick and provide a chance for anyone to show their support for conserving this beautiful area.

“The planning process is biased against residents, allowing no public debate in committee, so points made in public representations can simply be ignored.

“We are encouraged with the response so far to the petition – which can be viewed and signed at www.change.org/p/save-berwick-s-historic-huts – and the reaction to residents and visitors to our campaigning on the Town Walls and elsewhere has been heartening.

“We have also had a good response to our Facebook page, ‘Berwick's Smashing Heritage’.

“We hope to talk to the Berwick Youth Project trustees, who have not responded to our alternative proposal document and therefore may have limited involvement in the multi-million-pound Palace Street East development.