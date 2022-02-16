Petition launched against plans to scrap daily rentals at Blyth beach huts

An online petition has been started against plans to scrap the daily charge for beach huts at Blyth.

Active Northumberland scrapped the daily rentals for the beach huts at Blyth beach at the start of the pandemic for the safety of users.

But users have said the decision is devastating for the community as it prevents residents and visitors from accessing the huts for a small fee on a daily basis, instead making them only available for a small group of people for a much larger fee.

Vicky Holland has started an online petition, which has been signed by nearly 1,000 people and supported by Labour councillors.

Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “We've written to Councillor Jeff Watson to raise concerns about this.

"Before the pandemic six of the huts were available for daily rental meaning local people could rent them birthday parties, day trips and so on.

“We've been told Active Northumberland removed this facility at the start of the pandemic and has no intention of reversing it.

"We're also told Northumberland County does not 'micromanage aspects of Active Northumberland's activities' such as opening hours and prices.

“In essence this means a local, iconic and much treasured facility has been put out of reach of the people of Blyth for their occasional enjoyment and use.

“This is not about the council micromanaging Active Northumberland; this is about local people being able to make occasional use a facility which is important to them."

To view the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/leader-of-northumberland-county-council-councillor-glen-sanderson-bring-back-blyth-beach-hut-daily-rental

Blyth’s Labour councillors Anna Watson, Eileen Cartie, Kath Nisbet and Margaret Richardson added: “Covid restrictions are now being lifted so it would seem entirely reasonable to make the six beach huts available for short term lease again.

“We will continue to lobby the council and Active Northumberland to reverse this decision.”

An Active Northumberland spokesperson said: “The safety and welfare of all our users is of paramount importance.

"The decision was taken during the Covid pandemic that long-term lets for the beach huts was a safer method of operation to protect our colleagues and customers and in line with government guidance.