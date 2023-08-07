John Rhind is calling for Northumberland County Council to take action at the Swinhoe crossroads on the B1340, near Chathill.

The former Beadnell parish councillor said: “Everyone who regularly uses the junction knows that the only real solution is to realign the road to create a mini roundabout at the junction to improve visibility."

He says there have been number of ‘minor accidents’ including one in March when a car was written off and a driver sustained two cracked ribs in a collision.

The Swinhoe crossroads, near Beadnell.

He claims four similar collisions requiring the attendance of emergency services occurred at the same location in 2022.

"The repairs to adjacent stone walls tell their own story,” he points out.

During the past 16 months Beadnell Parish Council has urged Northumberland County Council’s highways department to improve the safety of the junction.

Meetings and exchanges of emails resulted in the highways department agreeing to carry out a study of the location.

However, the study concluded that a revamp of road signs and road markings was an adequate response.

Mr Rhind asks: "How many “minor accidents” does it take to qualify as an accident black spot?

“What will it take for Northumberland County Council to do what is required to prevent life changing injuries - or worse - occurring this summer and beyond?”

He believes the recent increase in tourism and drivers who are unfamiliar with the area only serves to heighten the risk.

“This revamp will not remove the cause of the accidents,” he adds. “These stem from the restricted visibility due to the buildings at the site.

"These buildings drastically reduce the view of drivers turning right from Embleton on the northbound B1340. As a result drivers are unable to see, often fast moving, vehicles approaching the junction over summit of the aptly named ‘Beadnell Straight’.”

Urging people to sign the petition, he added: “It is easy to get public and press support for campaigns like this in the aftermath of a tragic accident. You can make sure all the people you care about will be sitting at the table in future Christmases.”

To access the petition visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Councillors/Involve.aspx