It was set-up on the change.org website by Lee Robson, who lives in the town, last week.

There were discussions about including a skate park as part of the new leisure centre complex, but it did not happen.

The petition, which has received more than 150 signatures so far, states: “Berwick has had a major injection of money into the leisure sector recently, but we still seem to be missing out on some valuable leisure amenities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill.

“Running has been on the increase for many years with all abilities, from a walk jog to locals representing Team GB in the Olympics, yet we do not have anywhere for people to train.

“These facilities could be used by so many people locally – from schools to running clubs or individuals

“The same can be said for a local skate park, which would also provide a valuable asset for the youth of the town.”

The petition – www.change.org/p/running-track-and-skate-park-for-berwick-upon-tweed – also says the issue is close to Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill’s heart and Coun Hill, pictured, said: “I fully support Lee’s petition and hope this can help demonstrate and generate public support for these facilities.