Petition calls for improved rail services between south-east and north Northumberland

An Alnwick man has created a petition to encourage conversation on an idea to improve rail services in Northumberland.

Whilst the Northumberland Line is reintroducing passenger trains between Ashington and Newcastle, Ryan Hogg’s ‘loop’ concept introduces the idea of improving connectivity between north and south Northumberland.

The idea is to use the existing link from Bedlington (Northumberland Line) to Pegswood (East Coast Main Line) to provide direct and faster connections as far as Berwick.

Four local services and four semi-fast services in each direction per day are also proposed.

Bedlington station and railway line

The idea came about after Ryan realised that bus journeys were taking at least twice as long as car trips.

He feels that by improving south east Northumberland’s public transport connectivity to the north, the region’s Net Zero commitment can also be met, with less carbon emissions and better transport equality for those who cannot drive.

Ryan, 34, said: “The inspiration came from a rail tour back in 2017. With the early stages of the Northumberland Line being announced that was gaining traction of being actually reopened, I thought well, actually, if the station opens at Bedlington, Blyth, Seaton Delaval etc, if a train took that route, it could stop those places then continue on north.”

A route via Blyth would allow calls at up to five of the six stations being built for the Northumberland Line (excluding Ashington).

The direct link going north rather than travelling down to Newcastle and then back up would also be faster and more convenient.

This idea was reinforced by Ryan moving from Bedlington to Alnwick.

Ryan added: “I know a lot of other people from this area commute down south for work and lots go the opposite way too so it just seemed an obvious route to make use of, to use that short connection about four miles between Bedlington and Pegswood."

Ryan’s petition currently has 682 signatures with a goal of 1000.

"My hope, really is it encourages a conversation about what's next beyond the Northumberland Line. I think that the line is great and it'll be a massive boost to the south east but I think if you could better connect places like Berwick and Alnmouth, Amble, to towns like Blyth, you're going to get the benefit of things like the energizing Blyth programme.”