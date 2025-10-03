Plans to make changes at a key site have been criticised by the Berwick Heritage group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it has also launched an online petition for members of the public to support its call for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to have a re-think and ‘save the historic front of Berwick Infirmary’.

Last week, the trust announced that an upcoming planning application will retain the central tower element of the bell tower buildings, but there will be proposals to replace the buildings that are attached to bell tower itself with landscaped gardens and car parking for patients and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says this means the tower would remain as a landmark on the new hospital site as works continue to build the new Berwick Community Hospital, but Berwick Heritage says the trust has gone back on its previous pledge – with both sides making statements to explain their position.

A design image relating to the application that will be submitted shortly.

Julian Smart, of Berwick Heritage, said: “It’s outrageous that the trust has gone back on its promise to keep the front of John Starforth’s 1874 Infirmary, funded by the citizens of Berwick.

“This was part of a compromise that the people of Berwick agreed to as partial compensation for introducing a large, intrusive modern building into the conservation area.

“Indeed, their 2020 application is fulsome in its praise of what would be kept as a gateway to the new hospital, shown by the model of old and new hospitals that’s on display in the Infirmary building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The stranded tower would lose architectural and historical integrity by being stripped of all context. The loss is not justifiable for the very small amount of land gained. The trust already committed to landscaping the area around the retained front, so the offer of a garden is not a new one.

“We do not believe that the secretive talks the trust has held constitute due diligence in finding an alternative use. Predicating retention on finding a tenant before renovation was a questionable strategy not mentioned during the application.

“While money is of course an issue, the cost of refurbishment – tiny compared with the overall budget – must have been factored into the 2020 application. It is not acceptable that promises are made simply to get an application through planning before being watered down for the applicant’s convenience.

“For many people in Berwick, the Infirmary has strong emotional resonance. I encourage anyone dismayed by this substantial erosion of the town’s heritage to sign our petition at www.change.org/saveberwickinfirmary”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We're incredibly excited to move into the final stages of this project which will provide a brand new, multi-million pound hospital for the people of Berwick.

“The first agreement to build at the current site was almost 10 years ago and many aspects of the design and functionality have moved on since then.

“To date, we have not received an official proposal for the use of the bell tower building that we believe is tangible, durable and that can be sustainably funded for a long period of time.

“After a significant amount of engagement and consideration, we have made the decision to apply to retain the central tower element of the bell tower building. This means the tower could remain as a landmark on the new hospital site and as part of the Berwick skyline – as it has been for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that this is positive as from what we have heard in various discussions and forums, it is the tower that people would most like to retain on site and as part of the town’s skyline. This is also reflected in the planning evidence base and conservation area documentation.

“All our energy and investment is really targeted on the health element of the project and we're looking forward to opening the doors to this fantastic new facility.”