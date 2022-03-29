Petition calls for all dogs to be kept on leads at Northumberland beach

Dogs could be banned from being off a leash at Newbiggin promenade and beach.

The petition called for a requirement for all dogs to be on a lead at Newbiggin-by-the-sea promenade, with the petitioners believing the measure should be in place due to “aggressive” and “out of control” dogs and “unhelpful owners detracting from what should be an enjoyable experience”.

A report recommending a public consultation be carried out later this year was brought before councillors on Ashington and Blyth Local Area Council.

The report states that the current Northumberland County Council (Dog Control) Public Spaces Protection Order is up for renewal next January, and any new measures require a public consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter from petitioner Tracey Lansbury was read out by chairman Coun Lynne Grimshaw at the meeting, claiming dogs were “out of control” at the promenade.

It read: “With mental well-being at a low and with many individuals benefiting from fresh air and daily exercise, the promenade at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea is a popular place to use.

“Unfortunately due to the amount of unleashed, out of control dogs, this prevents this from happening and it is being avoided by some.

"Having lived in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea all my life, a dog owner and a user of the promenade on a daily basis I have notice an increase in out of control dogs.

“I have personally been verbally attacked on more than one occasion by owners who I have asked politely to recall their dogs. I am nervous and uneasy of what the outcome of the situation may result in – ie dog fights, vet bills etc.

“This can turn into a very stressful experience. Instead, going for a walk on the promenade should be an enjoyable one. I feel strongly that locals and visitors alike should feel comfortable and safe whilst using the promenade – it is the biggest attraction of the village.

“Although I am a dog owner and appreciate they need exercise a pedestrianised area is not the place. Dogs can and should be walked on leash to make the area feel accessible for all users.”

The petitioner also felt the measure may help with the dog fouling problem that is currently blighting the area.

The letter continued: “I have witnessed owners separated from their dogs not knowing where they actually are and not noticing them fouling, and are then unaware to pick up faeces.

“This is a very big problem. If all dogs were leashed while walking at the promenade I feel confident this fouling problem would decrease. The average owner would feel compelled to pick up rather than plead ignorance and walk on by.”

It was suggested that the rules could be enforced by signage, using fines and deploying enforcement officers, as well as publicising the new measures on social media. Currently, dogs are only required to be on leads beside A and B roads, as well as in cemeteries or memorial gardens.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Brian Gallacher agreed that there was a dog fouling issue.

He said: “I’m a dog owner and I go down to Newbiggin and it’s a lovely walk. I’m pleased the petitioner has mentioned dog fouling. I totally agree with her on the dogs that are just let lose and run around.

“I agree with enforcement, but it can’t can’t just be notices, it has to be enforced. If this petition goes through and people are fined we should actually announce how many people have been fined along that beach.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to support the report’s recommendations, meaning the public will be consulted on the rule changes in September, before the dog control PSPO is renewed.