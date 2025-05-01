Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition by Berwick Heritage has called on those behind The Maltings redevelopment project to revise the design of what would be a new-look building.

Whilst welcoming a refresh of the facilities at the venue, the group states at www.change.org/p/urge-berwick-maltings-to-revise-the-design-of-their-new-building that the “stark design threatens to disrupt Berwick's renowned and cherished skyline, and many of the town's most picturesque views”.

It currently has more than 550 signatures and the design is mentioned in comments objecting to the application on Northumberland County Council’s planning portal.

However, there are plenty of residents who have gone on the portal to comment – typing the application reference 25/00792/CCD in the search box – in support of the design and the overall project.

A CGI of the proposed new venue in Berwick.

Julian Smart, speaking on behalf of the group, describes the proposed architecture as a “soulless product of generic, placeless modernism that arrogantly forces itself upon Berwick’s unique historic setting”.

He added: “Many locals and visitors feel that the building lacks any genuine character, fails to accord with the town’s aesthetic and threatens to spoil its timeless and beloved views for generations to come.

“There is a sense that this design is an act of aggression against the town’s heritage, a magical townscape celebrated by innumerable artists including Turner and Lowry.

“It’s a threat to Berwick’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on its historical allure. No enhancement of The Maltings’ programme can offset the permanent harm.”

Jonathon Holmes is among those who have submitted an objection to the council. He says: “My objection is simply to the proposal to inflict on the town, the most hideous, out of place and context, monstrosity imaginable.

“It breaks every norm of planning regulations and will forever be a beacon to the folly of those who think it is a fitting and sympathetic answer to the refurbishment of the existing facility.

“It amazes me that an edifice so dominant and out of place, towering above our historic townscape, complete with hideous signage, should be a prerequisite of £26million being granted.”

The comments in support by Nicola Clark include the following: “The design is bold and modern, and yet I think it blends well with existing buildings.

“We must move with the times and embrace modernity – provided any new structure is not, as Prince (now King) Charles once described the extension to the National Gallery – a monstrous carbuncle.

“This proposed development is anything but a monstrous carbuncle and I completely support the application.”

John Reed states in his letter of support: “Berwick's skyline has been altering for centuries and, from current evidence, seems to have done so with sensitivity to the town’s deep history.

“The architectural illustrations for the new proposal would seem to follow that same trend.”

Comments by Jo Hart include the following: “I think the proposed plans here are wonderful. They sympathetically fit with Berwick’s current growth and new/re-developments while also resonating with the unique and important history of the town.”

Whilst it has asked the county council to consider suggestions in relation to the proposed mass of the building and the impact on the skyline, Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society also supports the application, saying that the project needs to go ahead now as a vital element of the regeneration of the town centre.